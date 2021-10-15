Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

RSG stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

