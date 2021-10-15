Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 255,128 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,128 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AFL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 11,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

