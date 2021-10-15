Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Medallia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,080,819.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

