Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

