Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.96

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 6313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

