LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.03.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.