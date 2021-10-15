Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

