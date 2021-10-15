Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,002 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

