Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,584 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $26.11 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

