Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.65 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,911 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of PBF Energy worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.