Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

