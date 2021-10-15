Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Albany International worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 359,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

