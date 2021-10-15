Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UI stock opened at $321.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.64.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

