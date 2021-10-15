Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,899 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Avient worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

