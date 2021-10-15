Leigh Zawel Sells 1,079 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $814,016.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28.

Shares of CGEM opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.31. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

