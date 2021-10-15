Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Lennar stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

