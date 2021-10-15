Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) Short Interest Down 44.8% in September

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIII. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leo Holdings III by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Leo Holdings III by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leo Holdings III alerts:

Shares of LIII stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 37,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,298. Leo Holdings III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.