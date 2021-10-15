Lethean Price Hits $0.0022 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $5,358.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,124.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.98 or 0.06358435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00304437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.46 or 0.01033626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00089849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.81 or 0.00457075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00323469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00287469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.