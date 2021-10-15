Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 736,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 829,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.73 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.95.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

