Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $80.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,840,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.