LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Position Decreased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.74 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Truist cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.64.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.