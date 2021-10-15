LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $185.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price cut by Truist from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.