LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $185.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price cut by Truist from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.