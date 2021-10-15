Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $167.59. 10,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

