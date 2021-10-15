Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.