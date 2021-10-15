Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4,112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 630.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $603.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

