Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3,953.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,545,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,355.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 80,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 120,352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

