Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 49,342.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

