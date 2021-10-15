Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

