Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,333 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 35,265.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 292.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $406.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of -145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

