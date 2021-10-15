Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

