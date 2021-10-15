Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,424 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,254,027 shares of company stock worth $173,972,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

