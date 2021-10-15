Lincoln National Corp Has $830,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,968 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.06 and its 200 day moving average is $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

