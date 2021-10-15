Lincoln National Corp Has $943,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after buying an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after purchasing an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

