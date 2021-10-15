Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

SLB stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

