Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.60% of Liquidity Services worth $103,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

