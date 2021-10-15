Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

