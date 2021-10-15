LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of LPSN opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.