London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

