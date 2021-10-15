Long Pond Capital LP Has $36.55 Million Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,131 shares during the period. Five Point makes up 1.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Five Point by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

FPH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,171. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.