Lossless (LSS) One Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Lossless has a market cap of $13.38 million and $2.54 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 48.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00111789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,086.49 or 0.99936696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.53 or 0.06307795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.