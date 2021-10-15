LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

