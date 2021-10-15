LPL Financial LLC Acquires 907 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.