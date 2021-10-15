LPL Financial LLC Has $28.86 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

