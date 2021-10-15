LPL Financial LLC Sells 79,883 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

