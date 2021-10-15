Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTMNF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FTMNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

