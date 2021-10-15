Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.91.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.04. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

