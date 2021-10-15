Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.97.

LUN opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

