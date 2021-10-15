LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $63,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

