Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

NSC stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

