Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

